English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk, memelord, memes himself on Twitter board meeting, edit button

    Elon Musk was welcomed to Twitter's board by the platform's founder Jack Dorsey and Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    Elon Musk joined the Twitter board, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.

    Elon Musk joined the Twitter board, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.


    Billionaire memelord aka Elon Musk indulged his fans and followers with two topical memes, one of his favourite tools of communication on the social media platform, less than 48 hours after joining Twitter's board of directors.

    The Tesla and SpaceX chief joined Twitter's board of directors a day after revealing that he had become the social media platform's largest shareholder with a 9 per cent stake.

    “Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit,” says the text on the meme, with a viral 2018 photo of Musk smoking marijuana during a podcast.

    Musk, who is the world’s richest person, had famously said in 2020, "Who controls the memes, controls the universe."

    Close

    Related stories

    Soon after his appointment to Twitter’s board, his fans on social media branded him as the company’s “Chief Meme Officer”.

    Another meme posted by him shows a man, labelled as him, looking at blocks that are indicative of stocks. Twitter announced on Tuesday it will soon start experimenting with an edit button, but only on its monthly subscription service at first. In a tweet, Musk had asked if people wanted an edit button at Twitter. Nearly 4.4 million votes were cast, some 73 per cent of them saying "yes."

    "Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," Twitter posted on its communications account.

    "No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll," it added, poking fun at the Tesla boss.

    Both Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk as a board member.

    "I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," Dorsey tweeted.

    Agrawal called Elon Musk "a passionate believer and intense critic" while welcoming him onboard. "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," he tweeted.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Jack Dorsey #Parag Agrawal #Twitter
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.