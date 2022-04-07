Elon Musk, memelord, memes himself on Twitter board meeting, edit button

Elon Musk joined the Twitter board, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.

Billionaire memelord aka Elon Musk indulged his fans and followers with two topical memes, one of his favourite tools of communication on the social media platform, less than 48 hours after joining Twitter's board of directors.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief joined Twitter's board of directors a day after revealing that he had become the social media platform's largest shareholder with a 9 per cent stake.

“Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit,” says the text on the meme, with a viral 2018 photo of Musk smoking marijuana during a podcast.

Musk, who is the world’s richest person, had famously said in 2020, "Who controls the memes, controls the universe."

Soon after his appointment to Twitter’s board, his fans on social media branded him as the company’s “Chief Meme Officer”.

Another meme posted by him shows a man, labelled as him, looking at blocks that are indicative of stocks. Twitter announced on Tuesday it will soon start experimenting with an edit button, but only on its monthly subscription service at first. In a tweet, Musk had asked if people wanted an edit button at Twitter. Nearly 4.4 million votes were cast, some 73 per cent of them saying "yes."

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," Twitter posted on its communications account.

"No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll," it added, poking fun at the Tesla boss.

Both Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk as a board member.

"I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," Dorsey tweeted.

Agrawal called Elon Musk "a passionate believer and intense critic" while welcoming him onboard. "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," he tweeted.





