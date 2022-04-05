Elon Musk is Twitter’s ‘Chief Meme Officer’, say fans as he joins its board

Elon Musk joined the Twitter board today, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.

As the word spread of Elon Musk joining the board of Twitter after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in the company for $3 billion and becoming its largest shareholder, Twitter users opened the flood gates for the tech billionaire who is also known to be prolific meme maker himself.

In fact, the tech billionaire had famously said in 2020, "Who controls the memes, controls the universe."



Elon Musk, Chief Meme Officer at Twitter

— Pomp (@APompliano) April 4, 2022

Here are a few of the memes marking Elon Musk's newest acquisition.



Elon Musk just spent $4 billion to give us a twitter edit button pic.twitter.com/YZRVx7vdsf

— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 5, 2022



It was right in front of us the whole time pic.twitter.com/7aO0rsx9VV

— greg (@greg16676935420) April 4, 2022



"I'd like to speak to the manager of Twitter about some issues with your platform. I own 9.2% of the company" pic.twitter.com/tOFyKDtgpa — John W. Rich (Fake Tech Exec) (@Cokedupoptions) April 4, 2022





Elon Musk right now pic.twitter.com/2dfL1ZgmIK

— Aaron Levie (@levie) April 4, 2022

Both Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and CEO Parag Agrawal on Tuesday welcomed Musk as a board member.

"I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," Dorsey tweeted.

Agrawal called Elon Musk "a passionate believer and intense critic" while welcoming him onboard. "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," he tweeted.

"He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter , and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!"





