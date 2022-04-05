English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk is Twitter’s ‘Chief Meme Officer’, say fans as he joins its board

    Elon Musk is known to be a prolific meme maker himself. In fact, he had famously said in 2020, "Who controls the memes, controls the universe."

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 05, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
    Elon Musk joined the Twitter board today, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.

    Elon Musk joined the Twitter board today, a day after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.


    As the word spread of Elon Musk joining the board of Twitter after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in the company for $3 billion and becoming its largest shareholder, Twitter users opened the flood gates for the tech billionaire who is also known to be prolific meme maker himself.

    In fact, the tech billionaire had famously said in 2020, "Who controls the memes, controls the universe."

    Here are a few of the memes marking Elon Musk's newest acquisition.






    Both Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and CEO Parag Agrawal on Tuesday welcomed Musk as a board member.

    "I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," Dorsey tweeted.

    Agrawal called Elon Musk "a passionate believer and intense critic" while welcoming him onboard. "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," he tweeted.

    "He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!"



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Jack Dorsey #Parag Agrawal #Twitter
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 08:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.