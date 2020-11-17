Is your iPhone 12 mini having lock screen issues? Here's how to prevent and fix them

Apple 12 mini users have been reporting an issue with the lock screen on the device. Some users on MacRumors, Reddit, and the official Apple forums are complaining about touch sensitivity issues on the lock screen with their iPhone 12 mini, which refused to register any touch input.

The problem is experienced primarily when users swipe up from the bottom of the screen to unlock the iPhone 12 mini. There are several tips and tricks to resolve this issue detailed on iPhoneTricks.org, a website dedicated to all iPhone fans and users.

Ways to fix the Apple iPhone 12 mini screen lock issue?

It is unknown if the issue is related to the hardware or software yet, or if Apple will provide a fix, but here are a few things you can do to ensure you don’t face it on your iPhone 12 mini.

Some users suggest that the iPhone 12 mini issue stops occurring when you use the device without the protective case. So, remove the case and see if it makes a difference.

Reports claim that the touch sensitivity problems are amplified by the screen protector and removing it might resolve the issue. We would not recommend this step, though, and wait for more clarity.

Another way to possibly improve the touch sensitivity on the Lock Screen on the iPhone 12 mini is to use the corners of the display when swiping to unlock.

Some reports are also claiming that the iPhone 12 mini unlocks normally when plugged into a wall socket. This could hint to a potential conductivity issue, although we’d recommend taking that with a pinch of salt as it points to potentially larger problems in the phone.

One more workaround is by replacing the lock screen with a swipe-up gesture. This can be activated with the help of the AssistiveTouch accessibility feature. It displays a digital Home Button on the screen of the iPhone 12 mini to bring up the Home Screen with a simple button push.