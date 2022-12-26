iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users report display issues; Apple promises a fix soon

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple has confirmed a bug with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, that causes the smartphone to show a horizontal line when waking from sleep.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said that they were aware of the issue, and will fix it with an update.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, a significant number of users are reporting the problem with their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, though the problem seems to be more common with the 14 Pro Max.

Some of the users said that the problem started after the iOS 16.2 update but there are others who said that the problem persisted on iOS 16 as well.

One Reddit user said that he took his iPhone 14 Pro Max to the care center, and the technician told him that it was not a hardware problem.

The color of the line and the number of them, also seem to vary from user to user. Some report seeing white horizontal lines, while green and yellow seem to be the most common.



We’re here to help with the display on your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Use the following link to join us in DM and let us know if you’re seeing multiple horizontal lines, along with the iOS version shown in Settings > General > About. This will help guide us through steps. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT

— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 18, 2022

Apple's support team reached out to a user on twitter telling them to message and give them their iOS version number and the exact issue.