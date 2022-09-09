iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max India pre-order start today at 5.30 pm: All you need to know

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 models will be available for pre-order from September 9, two days after the tech giant unveiled the latest iPhone series at its ‘Far Out’ event. Of the four iPhone 14 models, three will be available for pre-order.

Pre-orders of Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will open at 5.30 pm and the phones will be shipped to consumers from September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus won’t be available for pre-order until September 16 and shipping will begin from October 7.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max can be pre-ordered in India from the Apple Store. The iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and vanilla iPhone 14 will also be available for pre-order at third-party stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital.

At the moment, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro sections in the Apple Store can be pulled up. However, pricing of all iPhone 14 models has been blocked with the message, “We can’t wait either”. Users will only be able to view the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing at 5.30 pm. Until then, here's a quick look at pricing and colour options for the three iPhones going on sale today:

iPhone 14 price

The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. The phone also comes in 256GB and 512GB models, which will set you back by Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. It is available in blue, purple, product red, midnight and starlight colours.

iPhone 14 Pro price

The iPhone 14 Pro base 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900. It also comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, which will cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900, and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. The colour options are deep purple, gold, silver and space black.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price

iPhone 14 Pro Max's base 128GB variant will come with a price tag of Rs 1,39,900. It is also available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, which cost Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900, and Rs 1,89,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in deep purple, gold, silver and space black colours.

iPhone 14 series offers

Apple is offering a cashback of 5 percent or up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards. No-cost EMI offers up to six months are also being offered with credit cards from most leading banks.

Older iPhone holders can get a discount of up to Rs 58,730 through Apple’s trade-in project on all four iPhone 14 models. iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900.

Apple removes older models, including iPhone 13 Pro, from its site

