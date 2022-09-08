Apple removes older models, including iPhone 13 Pro, from its site

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup.(Image Courtesy: Apple)

As is the norm, Apple has officially removed its older models, including the much recently launched iPhone 13 Pro, from its website a day after unveiling its newest iPhone 14 lineup on September 7 in its 'Far Out' annual event.

To be clear, Apple's earlier models such as iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro series and even iPhone 13 Pro series are not available to buy from its official website anywhere in the world or in India.

Now, the models which are available to be bought from the Apple website include the latest iPhone 14 lineup -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 12, and its "most affordable" model iPhone SE 2nd generation. You can check out the models available on the Apple's India website here.

ALSO READ: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences in pricing and specifications?

According to several reports, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has replaced the outgoing Pro models with the launch of new Pro models in Apple's iPhone lineup, like it does every year.

However, the models not available on the site does not mean they are totally unavailable. Consumers can still buy older models from retailers while the stocks last.

Apple on September 7 launched its latest iPhone 14 series with an improved camera and satellite messaging for emergencies, while also unveiling a rugged watch targeting sports enthusiasts.

The iPhone 14 models, starting at $799 (India price: Rs 79,900), will test Apple's ability to wring dollars from its relatively affluent customer base, whose spending has so far held steady in the face of an economic slowdown.

Equipped with A15 and A16 bionic chips, Apple's new iPhones also come with "emergency SOS via satellite feature", allowing users to establish a connection with a satellite to send texts from remote locations. The company said it has set up relay centers to enable the feature.

The phones are fitted with improved cameras, sharper sensors and a new crash detection feature.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro series, launched last year, came with 120Hz LTPO display, an improved triple camera system, much better battery life, and more. The tech giant has also discontinued the iPhone 12 Mini from 2020, which was the first Mini iPhone, and the most affordable iPhone with an OLED display at the launch.