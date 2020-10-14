iPhone 11 and older iPhones in India will no more ship with a charger or earphones

Apple, at the iPhone 12 launch event, announced that it will no longer include a charging adapter and EarPods in the iPhone box. The company confirmed that the move will also be applicable to its older generation iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.

Apple said it is removing the accessories to reduce carbon emissions. Removing the accessories from the iPhone 12 box will significantly help reduce the size of the shipping box. It will also help Apple save 2 million metric tons of carbon annually, helping it reach its goal of going carbon neutral by 2030.

Not just the iPhone 12, even older iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE will not ship with the said accessories. Apple will instead only offer a USB Type-C to Lightning fast-charging cable with the iPhone.

The Apple India online store listing of the iPhone 11 confirms that customers will only get a charging cable inside the box with the older iPhones.

If lucky, users are likely to get the charging brick and earphones from the already-available stock available at third-party resellers.

You can continue using their old charging adapters and EarPods or can buy them separately from Apple or third-party sellers.