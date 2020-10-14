172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|iphone-11-and-older-iphones-in-india-will-no-more-ship-with-a-charger-or-earphones-5960241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPhone 11 and older iPhones in India will no more ship with a charger or earphones

The Apple India online store listing of the iPhone 11 confirms that customers will only get a charging cable inside the box with the older iPhones.

Moneycontrol News

Apple, at the iPhone 12 launch event, announced that it will no longer include a charging adapter and EarPods in the iPhone box. The company confirmed that the move will also be applicable to its older generation iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.

Apple said it is removing the accessories to reduce carbon emissions. Removing the accessories from the iPhone 12 box will significantly help reduce the size of the shipping box. It will also help Apple save 2 million metric tons of carbon annually, helping it reach its goal of going carbon neutral by 2030.

Not just the iPhone 12, even older iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE will not ship with the said accessories. Apple will instead only offer a USB Type-C to Lightning fast-charging cable with the iPhone.

Close

Also check: Apple iPhone 12 5G series launched

related news

The Apple India online store listing of the iPhone 11 confirms that customers will only get a charging cable inside the box with the older iPhones.

iphone 11 no charger

If lucky, users are likely to get the charging brick and earphones from the already-available stock available at third-party resellers.

You can continue using their old charging adapters and EarPods or can buy them separately from Apple or third-party sellers.

Also check: Apple iPhone 12 India prices announced
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Apple #iPhone #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.