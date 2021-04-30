iOS 14.5 features: What is App Tracking Transparency and how to enable it?

App Tracking Transparency is an important feature and must be enabled if you are concerned about your privacy on your phone.

Apple IOS 14.5 rolled out to iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones earlier this week. The new iOS update brings with it a bunch of new features and security updates. One of the highlights is App Tracking Transparency.

App Tracking Transparency is an important feature and must be enabled if you are concerned about your privacy on your phone. The feature ensures that developers take the user’s permission before using their personal data to track them across apps. Users can choose to allow or decline permission for the app to track their activities while using the data.

The feature is so strong that it triggered popular apps like Facebook that feed on user data. Facebook ran newspaper ads and campaigns stating that the new Apple privacy rules could be devastating for small businesses.

However, Apple defended itself by stating that it is standing up for its users and that they should be aware when their data is being collected.

“Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires they give users a choice,” Apple had said.

Enabling App Tracking Transparency on your iPhone will ensure that apps ask for your permission before tracking your activities. You can choose to allow access or simply deny.

How to enable App Tracking Transparency on iPhone?

App Tracking Transparency is available on iPhone 12 and other iPhones eligible to get the iOS 14.5 update. Apple has already rolled out the update. To download and install iOS 14.5, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Here, tap on “Download and Install” to continue. Ensure that you have a stable Wi-Fi connection. It is also advised that you take a backup of your data before installing iOS 14.5.