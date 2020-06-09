Internet Freedom Foundation urges DoT to unblock WeTransfer, opens RTI resources to the public

Popular file-sharing app WeTransfer was banned in India by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently. The authority reportedly cited the reason for the ban as national security and public order.

The DoT had sent notices to Internet service providers across the country to ban the WeTransfer website. Now, almost two weeks after WeTransfer ban in India, the Internet Freedom Foundation sent a representation to DoT urging them to recall this direction.



People across India have been reporting the blocking of @WeTransfer. Today, we took action and wrote to the Department of Telecom. This is only the first step. Read on how we plan to address the wider problem of website blocking. 1/7 https://t.co/9OuUdiWEH4

— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) June 9, 2020

The IFF has taken a range of steps to address the blocking of WeTransfer.

The organisation noted that WeTransfer’s blocking was rifled with transparency issues and lacked reason. The authority reportedly cited the reason for the ban as national security and public interest without any specifics or details. Moreover, the process of website blocking, as noticed in this specific incident, is a wider issue. “Website blocking is a threshold issue of transparency; we are opening up our resources to the public.”

The Internet Freedom Foundation stated, “We further also indicate the need for wider regulatory reforms that have led to questionable blocking orders in the past. Including the blocking of Telegram and Porn Websites in India. This is at its very threshold a transparency problem. To address it, we are in addition to the representation opening up our RTI resources to the public to facilitate greater transparency.”

To address the blocking of WeTransfer, IFF is focusing on the problem of website blocking with a range of advocacy actions to increase the chances of reform and success. The organisation will also be opening its RTI resources to the public by creating public literacy materials as well as video explainers.

IFF’s representation sent to the DoT calls for the recall of the Order blocking WeTransfer and that a fresh process be initiated under the Blocking Rules with proactive public disclosure and an opportunity for WeTransfer representatives to make their case.

IFF also calls for the restriction of the use of “national security”, citing “Grounds of, “national security” must not be utilised from overzealous Intellectual Property claims.”

The organisation has also called for the initiation of a process for reform. “As a solution, we urge for stepping towards institutional reforms, through an interdepartmental consultation that provides for public inputs on the issue of the reform of Website Blocking.”

The Internet Freedom Foundation aims to address the wider problem of website blocking through strategic litigation and public transparency. “Without prejudice to this litigation, we will continue good faith attempts to engage with all public bodies and government offices.”

IFF has also called upon Indians to champion digital rights by supporting their work. You can fund IFF’s work by becoming a member. The organisation is currently running a campaign to enrol 50 members in June and has already been able to sign-up 12. IFF’s unique membership model starts as low as Rs. 100 per month and goes up to Rs. 1,500 per month.