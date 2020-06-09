App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Internet Freedom Foundation urges DoT to unblock WeTransfer, opens RTI resources to the public

“Website blocking is a threshold issue of transparency; we are opening up our resources to the public,” the foundation stated.

Carlsen Martin

Popular file-sharing app WeTransfer was banned in India by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently. The authority reportedly cited the reason for the ban as national security and public order.

The DoT had sent notices to Internet service providers across the country to ban the WeTransfer website. Now, almost two weeks after WeTransfer ban in India, the Internet Freedom Foundation sent a representation to DoT urging them to recall this direction.

The IFF has taken a range of steps to address the blocking of WeTransfer.

The organisation noted that WeTransfer’s blocking was rifled with transparency issues and lacked reason. The authority reportedly cited the reason for the ban as national security and public interest without any specifics or details. Moreover, the process of website blocking, as noticed in this specific incident, is a wider issue. “Website blocking is a threshold issue of transparency; we are opening up our resources to the public.”

Close

The Internet Freedom Foundation stated, “We further also indicate the need for wider regulatory reforms that have led to questionable blocking orders in the past. Including the blocking of Telegram and Porn Websites in India. This is at its very threshold a transparency problem. To address it, we are in addition to the representation opening up our RTI resources to the public to facilitate greater transparency.”

related news

To address the blocking of WeTransfer, IFF is focusing on the problem of website blocking with a range of advocacy actions to increase the chances of reform and success. The organisation will also be opening its RTI resources to the public by creating public literacy materials as well as video explainers.

IFF’s representation sent to the DoT calls for the recall of the Order blocking WeTransfer and that a fresh process be initiated under the Blocking Rules with proactive public disclosure and an opportunity for WeTransfer representatives to make their case.

IFF also calls for the restriction of the use of “national security”, citing “Grounds of, “national security” must not be utilised from overzealous Intellectual Property claims.”

The organisation has also called for the initiation of a process for reform. “As a solution, we urge for stepping towards institutional reforms, through an interdepartmental consultation that provides for public inputs on the issue of the reform of Website Blocking.”

The Internet Freedom Foundation aims to address the wider problem of website blocking through strategic litigation and public transparency. “Without prejudice to this litigation, we will continue good faith attempts to engage with all public bodies and government offices.”

IFF has also called upon Indians to champion digital rights by supporting their work. You can fund IFF’s work by becoming a member. The organisation is currently running a campaign to enrol 50 members in June and has already been able to sign-up 12. IFF’s unique membership model starts as low as Rs. 100 per month and goes up to Rs. 1,500 per month.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Digital India #Internet #WeTransfer

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

NHRC may consider framing guidelines to protect bonded labourers during COVID-19 pandemic: SC

NHRC may consider framing guidelines to protect bonded labourers during COVID-19 pandemic: SC

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.