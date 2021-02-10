Instagram says its algorithm won't promote TikTok content on Reels anymore

Facebook owned Instagram has updated its best practices for creators. It's urging people not to repost videos made on platforms other than Reels. Although it will not delete clips recycled from its competition, it has made several changes to its algorithm that will prevent videos with the TikTok watermark on them from being more discoverable.

Instagram put up a post on the creators account saying, “We’ve also heard that low video quality reels (i.e., blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we’re making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab.”

This makes sense from business standpoint; they are competing platforms after all. This will also clamp down on low effort reposts between services offering a better experience to its users. Other notable exceptions for the algorithm included things such low quality, pixelated video, and any posts with watermarks of any kind.

Instagram also suggested people shoot their videos in portrait (vertical) and try to use original audio where possible. People can also borrow from other original audio on various reels or choose a track from the app’s built-in music library.