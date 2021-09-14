Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo launched with MediaTek G95 SoC, Periscope Camera

Infinix has officially taken the lid off its new Zero X series. The Infinix Zero X, Zero X Neo, and Zero X Pro are 4G smartphones featuring multiple cameras, high-refresh-rate displays, a MediaTek chipset, sizeable batteries, and fast-charging support.

The pricing of the three new Infinix Zero X models is yet to be revealed, although GSMArena expects the phone to feature a starting price of $300 (Roughly Rs 22,100). The Infinix Zero X is available in Nebula Black and Starry Silver colours, while the Pro model comes in Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown finishes. Lastly, the Infinix Zero X Neo is available in Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue shades.

Infinix Zero X

The Infinix Zero X is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card, while 3GB of the 128GB can be used as virtual RAM. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In optics, the Zero X gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 60x zoom. The camera setup features OIS and EIS. On the front, the Zero X opts for a 16 MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top.

Infinix Zero X Pro

The Infinix Zero X Pro features the same chipset, display, selfie camera, software, and fast-charging support as the vanilla Zero X. The one difference here is that the Zero X Pro gets a bigger 5,000 mAh battery than the Zero X. The Infinix Zero X Pro also comes with a 256GB storage option. The Zero X Pro also has the same ultrawide and periscope camera as the vanilla model, although it uses a 108 MP main camera.

Infinix Zero X Neo

The Infinix Zero X Neo is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a 6.78-inch FHD IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP periscope lens. It also boasts a 16 MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.