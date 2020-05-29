Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro launched in India; check price and specs

The Infinix Hot 9 series has officially arrived in India. The Hong Kong-based company has introduced two new Hot series phones in the form of Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro. Both phones in the Hot 9 series are pretty similar on paper with the only difference coming in the form of the camera setup.

The Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8,499 while the Hot 9 Pro is available for Rs 9,499. Both phones are available in a single 4GB/64GB configuration. The Hot 9 Pro will go on sale from June 5 whereas the Hot 9 will be available on Flipkart from June 8.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is powered by an older MediaTek P22 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Hot 9 Pro runs Android 10 based on XOS 6.0. The phone also gets a fingerprint reader on the back.

The Hot 9 Pro sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. The Hot 9 series continues the legacy of its predecessor, offering a hole-punch camera cutout at entry-level price segment. Moreover, the display offers 480 nits of brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The camera cutout on the Hot 9 Pro houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Hot 9 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera sensor is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. Both phones also support DTS Surround Sound.

Infinix Hot 9 Specifications

The big differences between the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro is that the former uses a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Hot 9 camera setup is accompanied by a triple LED flash, while the Hot 9 Pro camera setup is assisted by a quad LED flash. Other features on both phones remain the same. Stay tuned for our full review of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro.



