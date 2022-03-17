English
    Huawei P50E with Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, 90Hz OLED display launched: All you need to know

    The Huawei P50E features a starting price of CNY 4,088 (roughly Rs 48,900) in China for the 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

    Huawei has officially introduced a new smartphone in its P50 series in China. The Huawei P50E is the latest addition to the P50 line-up and debuts as a mid-ranger powered by a 4G version of the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

    Huawei P50E Price 

    The Huawei P50E features a starting price of CNY 4,088 (roughly Rs 48,900) in China for the 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB variant that costs CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs 53,600). The Huawei P50E is available in Galaxy Blue, Obsidian Black, and Snow White colours as well as a new Cocoa Gold shade.

    Huawei P50E Specifications 

    The Huawei P50E sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that can be expanded through a Nano Memory card. There’s no Android here, the Huawei P50E runs on HarmonyOS 2.

    The Huawei P50E opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor at the helm. Additionally, the main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit with OIS. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 13 MP selfie camera.

    The Huawei P50E packs a 4,100 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and more. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

    Also Read: Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, Kirin 9000 SoC launched
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HarmonyOS #Huawei #Huawei smartphones #smartphones
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 03:02 pm
