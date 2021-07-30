Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, Kirin 9000 SoC launched

Huawei P50 series has been launched in China. The flagship smartphone series from Huawei features two phones currently - the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro. The two phones sport a massive pill-shaped camera module, which features two large cutouts for the camera sensors. They also feature top-of-the-line specifications and features.

Huawei P50 series price

The Huawei P50 price starts at CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs 51,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs 57,300). The device comes in Gold Black, Cocoa Tea Gold and Snowy White colours.

The Huawei P50 Pro price in China starts at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs 68,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. It also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants, which are priced at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs 74,500) and CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs 86,000), respectively. The device’s top storage tier option with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs 91,800).

Huawei P50 Pro specifications

The Huawei P50 Pro sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ OLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with curved edges. The display has a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 450PPI.

It comes with two processor choices - HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,360 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Huawei P50 Pro camera module houses four sensors. It has a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS support. The primary lens is accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 40MP monochrome lens. There is also a 64MP telephoto camera that supports 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. For selfies, the device comes with a 13MP front camera.

The device comes with 4G network support and runs Huawei’s custom HarmonyOS 2. It measures 8.25mm in terms of thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Huawei P50 specifications

Huawei P50 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device has a flat display and comes with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Huawei P50 camera has a 50MP primary camera. The triple-camera setup also features a 13MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS, up to 50x digital zoom. It has a 13MP front camera.

The device packs a 4100 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging. It runs Huawei’s custom HarmonyOS 2 out of the box.