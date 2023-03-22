HP Pavilion Aero 13 thin and light laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, 2.5K display

The HP Pavilion Aero 13.

HP has officially unveiled a new Pavilion Aero 13 laptop in India. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 arrives in India with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and Radeon Graphics.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Price in India

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 price in India starts from Rs 72,999 for the Ryzen 5 variant or Rs 82,999 for the Ryzen 7 model. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colour options.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Specifications

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 uses the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with Radeon Graphics. The processor is paired with DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The all-new HP Pavilion Aero 13 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and delivers a battery life of up to 10.5 hours.

The notebook sports a 13-inch IPS LCD screen with a 2.5K resolution. The panel boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 400 nits. HP says that the display has a 100 percent sRGB colour palette with Flicker-free technology and narrow bezels on all four sides. The Pavilion Aero 13 weighs less than a kilo, coming in at 970 grams.

The webcam on HP’s new 13-inch notebook also features AI noise removal for better video calls. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is designed, keeping the environment in mind, containing post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics as well as the use of water-based paint that reduces VOC Emissions.