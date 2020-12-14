How to delete your Instagram account

Instagram is one of the most popular apps in India. Worldwide, the Facebook-owned photo-video-sharing app has over a billion users. Instagram can be a beneficial source for sharing your memories with your friends, and also can help keep track of what your favourite celebrity is up to.

While on one side the app allows users to share images/videos and gather followers, on the flipside it can give you anxious feelings about maintaining a perfect image online. In such instances, you may want to go off the platform and might want to deactivate or delete your Instagram account to get the digital detox. Here is how you can delete your Instagram account:



To delete your Instagram account, you need to log into your Instagram account from a mobile browser or computer. The Instagram app currently does not offer an option to delete your account.



Before you delete your account, you may want to log in and download a copy of your information (like your photos and posts) from Instagram. After your account has been deleted, you will not have access to Instagram’s Data Download tool.



Now that is clear, go to the Delete Your Account page from a mobile browser or computer.

Select an option from the dropdown menu next to Why are you deleting your account? and re-enter your password. The option to permanently delete your account will only appear after you've selected a reason from the menu.



Click or tap Permanently delete my account.



After 30 days of your deletion request, your account and all your information will be permanently deleted, and you won't be able to retrieve any related information.



Log into your Instagram account on your mobile browser or computer.



Go to your profile and click/ tap on Edit Profile.



Scroll down, then click Temporarily disable my account in the bottom right.



Select an option from the drop-down menu next to Why are you disabling your account? and re-enter your password. The option to disable your account will only appear after you've selected a reason from the menu and entered your password.

Lastly, click on Temporarily Disable Account.



You can get back your Instagram account again once you enter your login ID and password.