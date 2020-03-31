Honor Play 9A budget smartphone unveiled with 5,000 mAh battery, Android 10

Chinese smartphone-maker Honor unveiled the first smartphone in the Honor 30 smartphone line-up on Tuesday. However, the device wasn’t the only smartphone the company dropped at the event. The Huawei sub-brand also revealed the Honor Play 9A handset, another addition to the company’s budget smartphone portfolio.

The Honor Play 9A is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 10 with the Magic UI 3.0.1 skin. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support with an outdated MicroUSB port for 10W charging speeds.

The phone features Huawei’s Histen 6.0 audio tech with a loudspeaker. The device sports a 6.3-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display covers 70 percent of the NTSC colour space. The screen features a teardrop notch on the top that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the back, the Play 9A features a fingerprint reader and a dual-camera setup with a flash module. The camera setup features a 13-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You can record video in 1080p resolution with both the front can rear cameras.

The Honor Play 9A is equipped with 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 512GB through a dedicated microSD card slot. You can also get the phone in a 128GB default storage option. The device boasts a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n and dual SIM support with 4G and VoLTE support.

The Honor Play 9A is priced at CNY 900 (Approx. Rs 9,600) for the 64GB variant and CNY 1,200 (Approx. Rs 12,750) for the 128GB version. The phone is available in Blue Emerald, Jasper Green and Night Black colours. The device is currently already available for pre-order in China with details about a global launch yet to be confirmed.