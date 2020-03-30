Honor 30S launched with Kirin 820 5G chipset, four cameras and no Google Mobile Services

Less than a week after the launch of the flagship Huawei P40 series, the company’s sub-brand Honor has taken the wraps off the Honor 30S. The Honor 30S is the first and lowest-ranking member of the Honor 30 smartphone family. The device is a premium mid-range smartphone and offers 5G connectivity.

Honor 30S Specifications

The Honor 30S is the first smartphone to feature a Kirin 820 5G chipset that packs four ARM-Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.84GHz and four ARM-A76 cores with varying clock speeds. The Kirin 820 5G features a six-core Mali-G57 GPU and Kirin ISP 5.0 image signal processor. The new Kirin 820 5G chipset is expected to deliver flagship-level AI performance.

On the software front, the Honor 30S runs on Android 10 with the Magic UI 3.1.1 skin. However, there’s no Google Mobile Services here. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W wired fast-charging support. The Honor 30S sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner.

In optics, the smartphone gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The main sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 8-megapixel telephoto module and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is housed in the hole cutout.

The device features a capacitive fingerprint reader on the right with a premium glass and aluminium design. The Honor 30S supports an e-Reader mode, Link Turbo, eye-protection mode, GPU Turbo mode and an anti-ageing software, which the company claims will ensure the UI remains smooth and snappy for more than 30 months.

The Honor 30S is priced at CNY 2,399 (Approx. Rs 25,450) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It also comes in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model for CNY 2,699 (Approx. Rs 28,650).

The phone arrives in four colours – Black, Blue, Green and a Gradient finish. There is no confirmation whether the Honor 30S will be launched outside China.