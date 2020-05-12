Honor 9X Pro with Huawei Mobile Services, Kirin 810, pop-up selfie camera launched in India

The Honor 9X Pro is priced in India at Rs 17,999 but you can get it for Rs 14,999 during a special early sale.
Huawei sub-brand Honor just dropped a new mid-range smartphone in India. The Honor 9X Pro arrives with all the fittings of a well-balanced mid-range smartphone. The Honor 9X Pro is also the first smartphone to debut in India with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).
The Honor 9X Pro comes in a single 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and is priced in India at Rs 17,999. You can buy the Honor 9X Pro in two colour options, including – Midnight Black and Phantom Purple.
The company has confirmed that the device will be made available through a Special Early Access sale between May 21 and May 22. However, you will have to register on Flipkart by May 19. Honor is offering a Rs 3,000 discount along with a no-cost EMI payment option up to six months to customers participating in the early sale.
Other launch offers include a one-time free screen replacement on accidental damage, valid for three months, while customers will also get a seven-day return policy from the date of purchase. Honor has not confirmed any details about availability after the special sale.
Honor 9X Pro Specifications
The phone is powered by a 7nm Kirin 810 AI chipset, which is comparable to the Snapdragon 730G SoC. Apart from performance, the Kirin 810 SoC is also capable of delivering superior AI capabilities over Qualcomm and MediaTek’s mid-rangers. The Honor 9X Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery that is rated to last an entire day on a single charge.
The Honor 9X Pro sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ (1,080*2,340 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. In optics, the 9X Pro boats a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor. The phone uses pop-up selfie camera with a 16 MP, f/2.2 shooter.The fingerprint reader is mounted on the side of the device. The Honor 9X Pro runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. However, there is notably no Google Mobile Services. Instead, you get HMS with Huawei’s AppGallery replacing the Google Play Store. Notably, Google Maps is replaced by MapMyIndia, while you also get apps like Flipkart, MyAirtel, Paytm, Zomato, and Grofers, among others. However, there are notable absentees, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
