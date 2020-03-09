App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei to let developers retain 100% of the revenues from apps developed for AppGallery

The policy applies for the first 24 months, and developers will need to sign up for the programme no later than June 2020.

Carlsen Martin
Huawei
Huawei

While Huawei had a pretty strong 2019 in terms of smartphone sales in China, the company’s shipments in global markets have taken a hit as a result of the lack of Google’s Mobile Services on its smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker recently announced Huawei AppGallery on all Huawei and Honor phones in a bid to prepare for life without Google.


But the only way to make its AppGallery viable is to attract developers to make games and applications for the platform. One way to do this is to allow developers to keep all or almost all their earnings from their software. And the company recently announced a new plan to do just that.


Huawei’s new plan is described in its Preferential Policy of the AppGallery Service Agreement. The new policy is split into two periods, and the first will offers developers 100 percent of the revenue generated by non-gaming apps for the first 12 months. Additionally, gaming app developers will be able to keep 85 percent of their earnings for the first year.


In the second year, Huawei will allow all app developers to keep 85 percent of revenue generated by their apps or games, and 90 percent for educational apps. After the first two years, the Preferential Policy will end, and standard rates will apply where developers get 70 percent of the revenue while Huawei keeps 30 percent.

The policy applies for the first 24 months, and developers will need to sign up for the programme no later than June 2020 if they want to participate. However, this policy only applies to developers outside Mainland China who will only get 50 percent of the revenue generated from their apps. For comparison, Google and Apple also keep 30 percent of sales on their apps.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #AppGallery #Google #Huawei

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.