Huawei to let developers retain 100% of the revenues from apps developed for AppGallery

While Huawei had a pretty strong 2019 in terms of smartphone sales in China, the company’s shipments in global markets have taken a hit as a result of the lack of Google’s Mobile Services on its smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker recently announced Huawei AppGallery on all Huawei and Honor phones in a bid to prepare for life without Google.

But the only way to make its AppGallery viable is to attract developers to make games and applications for the platform. One way to do this is to allow developers to keep all or almost all their earnings from their software. And the company recently announced a new plan to do just that.

Huawei’s new plan is described in its Preferential Policy of the AppGallery Service Agreement. The new policy is split into two periods, and the first will offers developers 100 percent of the revenue generated by non-gaming apps for the first 12 months. Additionally, gaming app developers will be able to keep 85 percent of their earnings for the first year.

In the second year, Huawei will allow all app developers to keep 85 percent of revenue generated by their apps or games, and 90 percent for educational apps. After the first two years, the Preferential Policy will end, and standard rates will apply where developers get 70 percent of the revenue while Huawei keeps 30 percent.

The policy applies for the first 24 months, and developers will need to sign up for the programme no later than June 2020 if they want to participate. However, this policy only applies to developers outside Mainland China who will only get 50 percent of the revenue generated from their apps. For comparison, Google and Apple also keep 30 percent of sales on their apps.