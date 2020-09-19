Here's how you can buy the Apple iPhone XR for as low as Rs 25,550 on Flipkart

Apple iPhone XR was unveiled as the cheapest of the three Apple X series phones launched in 2018. And now, the iPhone XR has got even cheaper.

You can now buy an Apple iPhone XR for as low as 25,550 and here’s how. The phone is available on Flipkart for Rs 44,999 for the base 64GB variant. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering extra value on exchange, up to Rs 17,500, taking the effective price of the phone down to Rs 27,499.

Apart from the exchange offer, you can also get an additional five percent cashback using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or a five percent discount with an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The five percent discount takes the effective price of the phone to Rs 25,250. If you cannot avail any of the Axis Bank offers, an SBI credit card will also get you Rs 1,250 off, which brings the price of the phone down to Rs 26,249.

iPhone XR Specs

The Apple iPhone XR was one of the bestselling smartphones of 2019. The device features an A12 Bionic chip, similar to that found on the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 1792*828 pixels resolution. The iPhone XR arrives in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants.

In optics, the iPhone XR gets a single 12 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor on the back. The main camera features OIS and Focus Pixels. For selfies, there is a 7MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The iPhone XR features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone XR packs a 2942 mAh battery with 15W fast as well as Qi wireless charging support.

The iPhone XR is available in Black, Blue, Coral, White, Yellow, and Product Red colour options. These offers on Flipkart can be availed on the 64GB and 128GB versions of the iPhone XR.