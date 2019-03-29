App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how one company is helping small banks to ensure Digital Payment interoperability

While the rest of India’s banking sector is seeing rapid digitization, the rural banks that cannot afford RTGS or joining NFS, are at a disadvantage. Now, an indigenous solution seems to be at hand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Historically, rural India used to suffer from a severe deficiency in power and connectivity infrastructure, shortage of skilled workforce and paucity of funds for investment in technology.

Mass electrification initiatives and availability of leased lines in the rural landscape definitely brought out some changes and small banks were able to implement core banking systems and deploy ATMs for the exclusive use of their customers.

Yet, despite this modernization, small banks continued to operate in proprietary silos, completely excluded from participating in the national financial ecosystem.

This is primarily because small banks could not become direct members of the National Financial Switch (NFS) as they were not members of RTGS and could not afford to become one.

related news

In order to connect with NFS, small banks needed to invest heavily in their own Data Centre equipped with their own Electronic Fund transfer (EFT) switches in a secure PCI-DSS environment and hire highly trained personnel to manage the entire infrastructure. This prohibitive capex meant that small banks were not interoperable, and their customers remained largely under-banked.

But one company is bringing about significant change in this space. Pune-based Sarvatra Technologies, founded in 2000, has been playing a vital role in digitizing small co-operative and rural banks across the country.

“Our Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering provides infrastructure on a shared basis to these small banks, operating on a pay-per-use basis. Possessing own Data Centre and payments infrastructure was difficult for banks due to the huge capex involved in owning and managing the required infrastructure. We provided the entire infrastructure, required for a bank to centralize its system and to participate in the national payment network, as a managed service,” says Mandar Agashe, Founder and Vice Chairman of the company.

Interoperability was another key challenge for co-operative banks in the country as mon-members of NFS were not interoperable with other banks.

In 2010, NPCI allowed Sarvatra EFT Switch to be the first EFT switch by an ASP (Application Service Provider) to connect directly to NFS.

“This homegrown RuPay network, in our opinion, is the single most impactful technological development that has enabled even the smallest of banks to participate in the national financial ecosystem, thereby contributing hugely towards achieving the financial inclusion goals of India. In fact, Sarvatra has the honour of being the first ASP in India to connect directly to NFS and to get a sub-member bank live on RuPay Debit platform,” adds Agashe.

The company has been able to on-board 500+ co-operative banks on to the digital platform through NFS till date. “They (Sarvatra) are bringing sub-member banks on other NPCI platforms like IMPS, UPI, AePS and Bharat BillPay. The company not only on boards Urban Cooperative banks but also State Co-operative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks which is helping in financial inclusion,” quotes NPCI’s website.

Sarvatra today manages almost 50 percent and 30 percent of the total transaction volume that is generated on UPI and IMPS respectively across the country.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #Companies #fintech #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

From Job Cards to Law Against Witch-Hunt: An Election Manifesto for Si ...

Naidu a 'U-Turn' Babu, KCR Advanced Assembly Polls on Advice of Astrol ...

PM Modi’s Biopic Trailer Released, Cyrus Speaks To Vivek Oberoi Abou ...

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Theresa May's Brexit Deal for a Third Time

AAP Files Complaint with EC Against PM Narendra Modi for Violating Pol ...

Nirav Modi Denied Bail For the Second Time, But London Court Says Indi ...

BJD Announces Names of 18 Candidates, Drops 6 Sitting MLAs

Trade Ministry Proposes Delaying Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiec ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad: Rashid Khan remove Jos Bu ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.