Hasbro is giving Monopoly a "socially conscious" makeover

Q5. It is a game of physical skill created by Leslie Scott, and currently marketed by Hasbro. Players take turns removing one block at a time from a tower constructed of 54 blocks. Each block removed is then placed on top of the tower, creating a progressively taller and more unstable structure. Name the game. (Image: Reuters)

Hasbro Inc. - the publishers of Monopoly - have announced their plans for a makeover of all 16 of the popular board game’s “community chest” cards to replace outdated concepts. These include cards which had references to beauty contests and holiday funds.

“The world has embraced a new sense of community and so have we. Our fans are passionate about Monopoly, and we are excited to get their inputs on the new Community Chest Cards. This is a significant step in bringing fans closer to the brand and in capturing this renewed community spirit through toy donations in India,” said Bhavesh Somaya, General Manager – South Asia, Hasbro.

To further highlight the brand’s commitment to community, Hasbro India will donate one toy for each fan vote on the Community Chest Challenge, including toys and games towards non-profit organizations such as Save the Children for their education-focused programs and to safeguard children’s right to play; Nargis Dutt Foundation for their education, health and women empowerment programs, and other select partner non-profit organizations.

“Play encourages imagination, curiosity and exploration of solutions in a child. The right to play is a must for the overall growth and development of every child.

"Hasbro and Save the Children both believe in this idea and we appreciate the commitment of Hasbro to spread the value of play now more than ever, as millions of children experience the joys of play after a tumultuous year,” Madhura Kapdi, Director, Campaigns and Communication, Save the Children, India said.

The new Monopoly game with the fan-voted Community Chest Cards will be available in India by early 2022.