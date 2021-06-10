Has Apple just confirmed M1X MacBook Pro? WWDC 2021 keynote tags on YouTube suggest so

Rumours are rife that the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.

Apple may have accidentally confirmed the M1X MacBook Pro. The much-anticipated MacBook was rumoured to launch at the WWDC 2021 Apple event alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, etc. While that did not happen, the WWDC 2021 Keynote on YouTube might have confirmed the existence of the M1X MacBook Pro.



Everyone stay calm... but I just spotted these tags on Apple's YouTube livestream of the June 7 keynote!!! APPLE CONFIRMED THE M1X!!!@jon_prosser you were right after all!!! This isn't fake, you can get the @TubeBuddy extension for YT and it shows them! pic.twitter.com/C54sBydj7u — Max Balzer #WWDC21 (@maxbalzer_) June 9, 2021

A couple of tags added to the WWDC 2021 Keynote include the mention of the M1X MacBook Pro. The tags were first spotted by YouTuber Max Balzer. It does not totally indicate the launch but does hint at the possibility of one later this year. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg had previously claimed that Apple will unveil a new MacBook Pro in Summer 2021

Rumours are rife that the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. Both variants will have a mini-LED display, which was first introduced on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The two variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip called M1X or even possibly the M2 chip. The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip.