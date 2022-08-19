Google updates Search, will now prioritize authentic reviews over clickbait

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Google has announced that it will update Search in the coming weeks, to prioritize authentic reviews over clickbait.

In a blog post announcing the changes, Google said that the new updates are part of an, "ongoing effort to reduce low-quality content and make it easier to find content that feels authentic and useful in Search."

The first change is to the ranking system, which will take aim at content created for the sole purpose of ranking high in search engines. The update will, "make sure that unoriginal, low quality content doesn’t rank highly in Search."

Google said that during testing, it found that the change dramatically improved results related to online education, arts and entertainment, shopping, and technology related content.

For example - when you look for information about a new film, the results usually show articles that aggregate reviews from other sites, which isn't too helpful. Instead this update will focus on finding something new, "unique, authentic information, so you’re more likely to read something you haven't seen before."

The second major change is the inclusion of product reviews written by experts in the field, and the endeavor is to make sure that Search shows, "more helpful, in-depth reviews based on first-hand expertise in search results."

The search and hardware giant said that it will roll out the new updates in the coming weeks, and it will continue its work, "to make sure you find the most useful information when you’re researching a purchase on the web."