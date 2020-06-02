App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel smartphones to get battery improvements, personal safety features

The Recorder app will now lets you use Google Assistant to start recordings or search from existing ones.

Carlsen Martin

After adding car crash detection in 2019, Google recently announced a new batch of features coming to Pixel devices. The update will include new safety and battery life improvement features along with novel ways to reduce your screen time.

Adaptive Battery on Pixel 2 and newer devices will now predict when your battery is going to run out and further reduce background activity. This should help keep your Pixel phone powered for a bit longer.

A new bedtime feature in Clock will now help you maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Google wrote in a blog post, “Fall asleep to calming sounds and limit interruptions while you sleep.” The feature will also snap a shot of how much time you spent awake past your bedtime. It will also tell you which apps you are using past your bedtime. Each morning the Sunrise Alarm wakes you up with a gradually brighter screen.

The Recorder app now lets you use Google Assistant to start recordings or search from existing ones. You can also automatically save transcripts of your recordings in Google Docs. The last feature comes to the Personal Safety app on all Pixel devices.

The Pixel 3 phones now feature car crash detection but the feature is yet to roll out in all languages and countries. The safety check feature schedules a check-in later. If you do not respond to the scheduled check-in, the app will automatically alert your emergency contacts. Emergency sharing also gives your emergency contacts real-time location data in case of a dangerous situation. The Personal Safety app also gets notifications about natural disasters or other public emergencies.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

