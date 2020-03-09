App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4 face unlock flaw reportedly sorted, but setting does not work

It seems like Google is yet to enable the feature as tapping on the option redirects users to the regular Face Unlock screen, where the setting cannot be found.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The first-ever face unlock technology for Google Pixel 4 using Motion Sense got surrounded by controversy when users reported about their Pixel 4 handsets authorising face unlock even when their eyes were shut. Months after the official launch, Google has finally rolled out a setting that requires users to keep their eyes open for face unlock to work.

Google Pixel 4 users can find the option by searching for ‘eyes’ in the Settings app. Besides the obvious name, ‘Require eyes to be open’, there is a small explanation that says your eyes must be open to unlock the phone, reported Android Police.

However, it seems like Google is yet to enable the feature as tapping on the option redirects users to the regular Face Unlock screen, where the setting cannot be found. A similar setting, along with the description, was found in the early leaks of Pixel 4. But, for reasons unknown, Google removed it before the official launch.

The search engine giant is releasing frequent ‘Feature Drop’ updates for Pixel 4 handsets, and we may see the ‘Require eyes to be open’ setting soon.

Google got under the scanner after the face unlock mechanism unlocked a user’s device even when their eyes were closed. Unlike Apple’s Face ID, which requires the user to look at their iPhones with their eyes open for the device to unlock, Google’s support page acknowledged the flaw. “Your phone can also be unlocked by someone else if it’s held up to your face, even if your eyes are closed. Keep your phone in a safe place, like your front pocket or handbag,” the page read.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 09:59 am

tags #gadgets #Google #smartphones

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

