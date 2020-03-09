Google Pixel 4 face unlock flaw reportedly sorted, but setting does not work

The first-ever face unlock technology for Google Pixel 4 using Motion Sense got surrounded by controversy when users reported about their Pixel 4 handsets authorising face unlock even when their eyes were shut. Months after the official launch, Google has finally rolled out a setting that requires users to keep their eyes open for face unlock to work.

Google Pixel 4 users can find the option by searching for ‘eyes’ in the Settings app. Besides the obvious name, ‘Require eyes to be open’, there is a small explanation that says your eyes must be open to unlock the phone, reported Android Police.

However, it seems like Google is yet to enable the feature as tapping on the option redirects users to the regular Face Unlock screen, where the setting cannot be found. A similar setting, along with the description, was found in the early leaks of Pixel 4. But, for reasons unknown, Google removed it before the official launch.

The search engine giant is releasing frequent ‘Feature Drop’ updates for Pixel 4 handsets, and we may see the ‘Require eyes to be open’ setting soon.