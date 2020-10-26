172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-pay-unavailable-for-download-on-apple-app-store-heres-why-6015851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pay unavailable for download on Apple App Store; here's why

Google Pay has been causing some issues for certain users who are reporting failed transactions.

Moneycontrol News

Google Pay has been pulled from the Apple App Store yet again. After being briefly unavailable for download in August, Google Pay is no longer listed on Apple App Store. When searched for “Google Pay” or “Google Pay India”, the search result shows a list of competitor apps such as PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM UPI.

Google Pay has been causing some issues for certain users who are reporting failed transactions. At the time of writing this, the payments app was not available for download on the Apple App Store. On the Google Play Store, however, the app can be downloaded and installed.

A Google spokesperson told Gadgets360 that Google Pay has been delisted temporarily to fix an issue. The spokesperson also confirmed that the particular issue has not affected the Android app and therefore is available for download.

“A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users,” the Google spokesperson said.

The app continues to be listed in the “Recently Updated” section of the Apple App Store. However, when you tap on it, a window with the message “Cannot Connect to App Store” pops up. 

Users who already have Google Pay installed on their iOS devices can continue to use the app for making payments. However, some users, as Google mentioned, might experience transaction failures. 
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 05:07 pm

