Google clarifies that Duplex AI will not replace human call centers

Technology giant Google has said its product Duplex is more like an expansion of the Google Assistant, meant to sound much more human.

According to a report by CNET, Google has said that the primary purpose of Duplex will be to make use of artificial intelligence (AI), to make calls to businesses.

For example, Duplex will make the call and place the order based on the user's instructions.

Reports had earlier suggested that an unnamed insurance company was checking on ways to use Duplex in call centers to handle customer service.

Google has however denied the reports and has assured that Google Duplex AI will not replace humans and their jobs.

According to the report, a Google spokesperson said, "We are currently focused on consumer use cases for the Duplex technology where we can help people get things done, rather than applying it to potential enterprise use cases,” adding that the tech giant is not planning to test Duplex with any enterprise clients yet.

Google has also confirmed that Duplex is designed for working in specific use cases and the current focus is on testing with hair salon booking, restaurant reservations and holiday hours with a limited group of their trusted testers.

“It is important that we get the experience right. We are taking a slow and measured approach as we incorporate learnings and feedback from our tests," the report has quoted the spokesperson as saying.