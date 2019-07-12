Google aims to improve privacy and productivity with new features on Android Q

Google’s next big Android update is almost upon us. The search giant recently released Beta 5 for Android Q with a ton of new features and capabilities. With each beta release, Google has added new features to the Android OS. We are also expecting a sixth beta release before an official release.

Several new features have come to Android Q Beta since Google I/O in May.

Android Q will allow users to undo an app that was accidentally removed from the home screen by hitting an ‘undo’ button that will appear along the bottom of the screen.

Android Q aims to allow users to have better control over how apps access location information. This is a much-needed feature, considering its recent breach of users’ geolocation data. Android Q will only let an app access location data while it is actively being used.

Android Q’s new Bubbles feature will improve multitasking. The feature works by leaving chat heads – similar to the ones found on Facebook Messenger – floating on top of whatever is active on your screen. Bubbles aims to put an end to the stream of annoying notifications that show up in front of your screen, regardless of what you’re doing. It aims to allow users seamless transitions between tasks.

Android Q is stepping up its data protection efforts by adding a dedicated Privacy section in the settings app. Opening the Privacy section will reveal what type – calendar, location, camera, contacts and microphone – of information permission apps request.

Android Q is going to make it easier to share Wi-Fi network passwords with friends who hate using their mobile data. Android Q also brings a new feature that allows users to create a QR code for a Wi-Fi network, which friends can simply scan to join your home network.

Android Q is expected to significantly improve the ecosystem and bring new levels of privacy and security to the platform.