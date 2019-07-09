App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 1000 apps on the Play Store collect users' data without permission

1,325 of a total 88,000 apps tested gathered information regarding geolocation data and phone identifiers.

Carlsen Martin

A recent study reported over a thousand apps on Google’s Play Store access your data without permission. The study showed that certain apps access specific data even if a user denies permission to access that data.

According to an academic study that was published on the Federal Trade Commission or FTC available on its website, 1,325 of a total 88,000 apps tested gathered information regarding geolocation data and phone identifiers without permission.

Many apps that accessed data without permission weren’t strangers to Android devices. The study cited that Chinese company Baidu was collecting data without permission through other apps that utilised its mapping service, including apps like the Hongkong Disneyland park app.

Close

In a statement to CNET, Shutterfly denied any wrongdoing, stating; “Like many photo services, Shutterfly uses this data to enhance the user experience with features such as categorisation and personalised product suggestions, all in accordance with Shutterfly’s privacy policy as well as the Android developer agreement.”

related news

The study published on the FTC website cited 153 apps, including Samsung’s Health and Browser apps, which collected certain data without permission.

The researchers who conducted the study alerted Google to the permission issue in September 2018. Google responded by announcing they would address many of the problems addressed. However, the search giant confirmed resolutions to the issues would only be available through an Android Q update, which is scheduled to release later this year.

But even after Android Q rolls out, several older smartphone users won’t have access to the update anytime soon, leaving their handsets vulnerable. Considering Android Q could take a year or more to roll out to all Android handsets, Google needs to upgrade the way permissions function.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Google #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.