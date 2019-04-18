App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gartner lowers global IT spending forecast owing to currency headwinds

The research agency predicts an increase of 1.1 percent growth in IT spend in 2019 from last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total USD 3.79 trillion in 2019, an increase of 1.1 percent from 2018, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

“Currency headwinds fueled by the strengthening U.S. dollar have caused us to revise our 2019 IT spending forecast down from the previous quarter,” said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner. “Through the remainder of 2019, the U.S. dollar is expected to trend stronger, while enduring tremendous volatility due to uncertain economic and political environments and trade wars.

“In 2019, technology product managers will have to get more strategic with their portfolio mix by balancing products and services that will post growth in 2019 with those larger markets that will trend flat to down,” said Lovelock. “Successful product managers in 2020 will have had a long-term view to the changes made in 2019.”

The data centre systems segment will experience the largest decline in 2019 with a decrease of 2.8 percent. This is mainly due to expected lower average selling prices (ASPs) in the server market driven by adjustments in the pattern of expected component costs.

related news

The shift of enterprise IT spending from traditional (noncloud) offerings to new, cloud-based alternatives is continuing to drive growth in the enterprise software market. In 2019, the market is forecast to reach USD 427 billion, up 7.1 percent from USD 399 billion in 2018. The largest cloud shift has so far occurred in application software. However, Gartner expects increased growth for the infrastructure software segment in the near-term, particularly in integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and application platform as a service (aPaaS).

“The choices CIOs make about technology investments are essential to the success of digital business. Disruptive emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), will reshape business models as well as the economics of public- and private-sector enterprises. AI is having a major effect on IT spending, although its role is often misunderstood,” said Mr. Lovelock.

“AI is not a product, it is really a set of techniques or a computer engineering discipline. As such, AI is being embedded in many existing products and services, as well as being central to new development efforts in every industry. Gartner’s AI business value forecast predicts that organizations will receive USD 1.9 trillion worth of benefit from the use of AI this year alone.”
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

First Ever Interstellar Object May Have Hit Earth Five Years Ago

Upset With Her Husband's 'Dark Complexion', UP Woman Sets Him Ablaze

Another Bangladeshi Actor Told to Leave India for Attending Trinamool ...

Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is N ...

TS Inter Results 2019: List of Websites to Check Your Manabadi Inter 1 ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Release TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 Shortly ...

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Inter I, I ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Result ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.