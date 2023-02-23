Garmin launches second generation MARQ watches in India: All you need to know

Garmin has launched the second generation MARQ, a collection of five luxury modern tool watches, in India.

The line-up includes the MARQ Athlete, Adventurer, Golfer, Captain and Aviator. The Garmin MARQ (Gen 2) range will be available from February 25 through Amazon, Tata luxury, Synergizer, Garmin Brand Store and Just in Time Watch Stores.

MARQ Athlete II

The MARQ Athlete is built with a titanium case, brushed DLC-coated bezel and fashioned with a lightweight vented silicone rubber strap.

Users will be able to track all aspects of their performance, training, and recovery with advanced metrics like training readiness, which gives a score based on sleep quality, recovery, training load, and more.

MARQ Athlete includes training features like PacePro, which keeps a runner’s pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run a course, and real-time stamina to track and manage exertion through activity to avoid burnout.

In addition to daily activity tracking, the Athlete comes preloaded with sports apps. The Garmin MARQ Athlete price in India is set at Rs 1,94,990.

MARQ Adventurer II

MARQ Adventurer features a leather design and a durable FKM rubber hybrid strap to work in a casual setting as well as during activity. The compass bezel uses cardinal directions and 360-degree markings to help keep users on track as they use the Orienteering feature to navigate to their destination.

The Garmin MARQ Adventurer price in India is set at Rs 2,15,490.

MARQ Aviator II

The MARQ Aviator is designed with a brushed titanium bracelet, swept-wing links, and locking clasp with a ceramic 24-hour GMT bezel. MARQ Aviator can be used to navigate to a location or waypoint in the worldwide aeronautical database or to choose the nearest function to activate a path to a nearby airport.

With aviation alerts, pilots can set a minimum crosswind and flight conditions they’re comfortable with and be notified when it's a good time to go flying.

The MARQ Aviator’s Jet Lag Adviser watch face displays the aviator’s home time zone, a “feels like” time and, once fully acclimated, will automatically update to show 24/7 guidance on light, sleep, and exercise.

The Garmin MARQ Aviator price in India is set at Rs 2,46,490.

MARQ Golfer II

The MARQ Golfer features a gold-inspired colour scheme, green ceramic inlay, custom etched bezel, and tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap. Preloaded with over 42,000 worldwide golf courses, MARQ Golfer will autodetect which course is being played to give precise distances to the front, middle and back of the green, plus slope direction with Green Contours (Active Garmin Golf app membership required).

MARQ Golfer includes Garmin’s most advanced set of golf features, including Virtual Caddie, Hazard View, Wind Data, PinPointer and includes three Approach CT10 golf club sensors for automatic club tracking.

The Garmin MARQ Golfer price in India is set at Rs 2,35,990.

MARQ Captain II

The second-gen Captain watch is designed with nautical details like a navy ceramic bezel with a regatta timer and race-inspired striped jacquard weave nylon strap.

The built-in Regatta Timer helps racers cross the starting point at precisely the right time, utilising the GPS time to calculate the ideal position, while a countdown timer shows time to the gun. For better situational awareness on the water, alerts and alarms will signal tide changes and anchor drag.

MARQ Captain also includes profiles for other on-the-water activities like kayaking, standup paddleboarding, windsurfing, kitesurfing, and kiteboarding.

The Garmin MARQ Captain price in India is set at Rs 2,25,990.