MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Xiaomi teases Mi Mix 4's under display camera and Mi Pad 5's stylus support, ahead of August 10 launch event

Additionally, the company also hinted at ultra-wideband (UWB) coming to the Mix 4.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it would be launching its flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone on August 10, just ahead of Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event. And while we did get an official date for the Mi Mix 4, no details about the device were provided, until now.

In a recent post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker teased some details of the device. The image in a post displayed a silhouette of the front of the device without a notch or a hole-punch camera cutout, which strengthens rumours about the Mi Mix 4’s under-display camera.

Additionally, a second poster also hints at ultra-wideband (UWB) coming to the Mix 4. The image is titled “new technology, new understanding” and shows the handset being pointed at a TV. UWB is more accurate than Bluetooth, offering centimetre-level precision locating of smart devices.

The tweet by renowned tipster Ice Universe suggests that Xiaomi's under-display camera solution will be better optimised than Oppo and ZTE.

Apart from the Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch other devices on August 10. Lei Jun also took to Weibo to confirm that the Mi Pad 5 would be arriving alongside the Mi Mix 4. The poster also revealed that the Mi Pad 5 will feature stylus support.

You can also see the antenna line on one of its sides, which suggests 5G/LTE connectivity as well as a metal build. The post was unclear if the stylus would be bundled with the tablet, but you can expect more details in the coming days.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #tablet #Xiaomi
first published: Aug 6, 2021 04:02 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.