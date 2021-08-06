Xiaomi teases Mi Mix 4's under display camera and Mi Pad 5's stylus support, ahead of August 10 launch event

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it would be launching its flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone on August 10, just ahead of Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event. And while we did get an official date for the Mi Mix 4, no details about the device were provided, until now.

In a recent post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker teased some details of the device. The image in a post displayed a silhouette of the front of the device without a notch or a hole-punch camera cutout, which strengthens rumours about the Mi Mix 4’s under-display camera.



This is the screen pixel photo of Xiaomi MIX4, is currently the best UDC display solution. pic.twitter.com/AinO6bJIFt

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 5, 2021

Additionally, a second poster also hints at ultra-wideband (UWB) coming to the Mix 4. The image is titled “new technology, new understanding” and shows the handset being pointed at a TV. UWB is more accurate than Bluetooth, offering centimetre-level precision locating of smart devices.

The tweet by renowned tipster Ice Universe suggests that Xiaomi's under-display camera solution will be better optimised than Oppo and ZTE.

Apart from the Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch other devices on August 10. Lei Jun also took to Weibo to confirm that the Mi Pad 5 would be arriving alongside the Mi Mix 4. The poster also revealed that the Mi Pad 5 will feature stylus support.

You can also see the antenna line on one of its sides, which suggests 5G/LTE connectivity as well as a metal build. The post was unclear if the stylus would be bundled with the tablet, but you can expect more details in the coming days.