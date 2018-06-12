Honor Play gaming phone to be launched globally

Huawei is likely to launch Honor Play gaming phone outside China by August this year. The company is yet to announce a date or specific countries where it will be rolled out. As per reports, this phone is a beast gaming phone, which offers some great features recommended for a gaming phone. As it is going to be a global launch, users around the world won't have to import the phone from China to any part in the world.

Honor Play will compete against three new gaming-focused smartphones, the Xiaomi's Black Shark, Nubia's Red Magic and Asus ROG Phone. The Xiaomi's gaming phone will cost $480 and features Snapdragon 845 chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It has a battery of 4000 mAh. The Nubia's Red Magic will cost $399 and features an older Snapdragon 835 processor with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of Storage and a 3800 mAh battery. Asus ROG Phone offers higher-clocked Snapdragon 845 Chipset with 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a battery of 4000 mAh.

Honor Play will cost around $320 and feature HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB Internal Storage and a 3750 mAh battery. The phone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen. The phone comes with dual camera setup, a 16MP +2MP dual setup and it also has a front selfie camera of 16 MP.

The latest gaming phone can handle all popular games easily. The phone is capable of handling high-end games and can run it for a longer time.