Google working on getting Windows 10 certification for Pixelbook

When it comes to design and functionality, Google's Pixelbook has been among front-runners for quite some time now. However, Chrome OS has hindered the functionality of this laptop-tablet hybrid by quite a margin. If rumours are to be believed, Pixelbooks could soon run on Microsoft's Windows 10 OS.

A 9to5Google report suggests that the tech giant could soon get the Pixelbook certified by Microsoft to run on Windows 10. Reviews from Google developers state that they are trying to make it possible to dual-boot Windows 10 on Pixelbook. Chrome OS developers have reportedly called it AltOS in their documentation to maintain secrecy.

The documentation mentions Windows Hardware Certification Kit (WHCK) and Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK). The HLK is specifically mentioned along with 'Eve', which is the codename for the Google Pixel documentation. Further, a report by NDTV suggests that AltOS could be a feasible option to install Windows OS on Pixelbook.

The review doc confirms that Chrome OS developers are already working on booting in Windows 10. Google has not made any statement on whether the Windows 10 OS will be running on all Pixelbooks or just a select few. However, the affirmative certification from Microsoft means the OS will have full support for signed drivers.

With the certification, users will now be able to boot into Windows on their Google Pixelbooks, which previously used to run only on Chrome OS.