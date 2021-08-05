Exclusive: Vivo Y53s launch in India set for August 9; to feature 64MP triple-camera setup, 5000 mAh battery

Vivo Y53s India launch is imminent. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to expand its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Y53s. Sources told Moneycontrol that the Vivo Y53s launch in India is slated for August 9.

Our sources also tell us that the device will come with a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 64MP primary camera sensor. The phone will also pack a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone in India will also feature support for 3GB of Extended RAM. For the uninitiated, Extended RAM uses the phone’s internal storage as a buffer memory for intensive tasks. The feature is also found on the Vivo X60 Pro (Review), Vivo X60 Pro Plus (Review) and a few other smartphones.

Vivo has already launched the Y53s in Vietnam. A recent report claimed to have leaked the Vivo Y53s price in India. It will launch in India for Rs 22,990 (MOP Rs 19,490). The device is tipped to launch in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colour options.

The phone sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on top for the front camera. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The camera module on the back also features two 2MP shooters for depth and macro along with the 64MP main camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 11 out of the box and has a layer of Funtouch OS 11 on top.

The India variant is expected to pack these specs, which are found on the Vietnamese variant. Vivo is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Vivo Y53s launch date in India.