App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dell may have confirmed upcoming gaming laptop with a mobile 1660 Ti GPU

A gaming laptop with GTX 1060 mobile graphics will cost anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000. But the laptop with a mobile GTX 1660 Ti GPU will reduce the cost of the current GTX 1060 laptop to prevent oversupply.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Less than a month after the release of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, Dell leaked a laptop with the mobile version of the card. This is one of those rare cases where a product leak can be traced to a genuine hardware partner rather than an obscure website.

A few days ago, Notebookcheck noticed a new addition of Dell's RTX laptop line-up. The details of the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop showed that the #9 port was described as "USB-C Display Port / USB-C Thunderbolt*". Clicking on the asterisk revealed the following information – "The USB-C Thunderbolt will be on systems with RTX 2060 and up while the USB-C DisplayPort will be on systems with RTX 2050".

The prospect of an affordable ray tracing card would sit well with both PC and laptop gamers, but that's not the case here. Dell has since made a change on their website that swaps out the 'RTX 2050' with the 'GTX 1660 Ti' which points to a typo rather than a new RTX card. This change confirms the arrival of a mobile version of the GTX 1660 Ti, and that's not a bad thing.

Nvidia announced the GTX 1660 Ti last month as their affordable mid-range graphics card that would replace the GTX 1060 GPU. And, while the new 1660 Ti may not have real-time ray tracing or DLSS support, it is rated as one of the best-valued mainstream GPU at present.

related news

The new 1660 Ti offers better performance than the GTX 1070 at approximately Rs 25,500. And as the prices of GTX 1060 cards begin to drop, gaming laptops with dedicated GTX 1060 mobile graphics could reduce prices.

A gaming laptop with GTX 1060 mobile graphics will cost anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000. But the arrival of a laptop with a mobile GTX 1660 Ti GPU will considerably reduce the cost of the current GTX 1060 laptop to prevent oversupply. All of which points to a 20 percent increase in performance on the mid-range gaming laptop without an increase in price.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #gaming #laptops #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Revanna Questions Sumalatha's Political Foray Just Months After Her Hu ...

Imran Khan Says no Terrorists Will be Allowed to Attack From Pakistani ...

NCLT Allows ICICI Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Punj Lloyd Over Rs 85 ...

Muslims Attacked on Petty Pretexts Like Eating Beef Under BJP Rule: Ma ...

Ayodhya Dispute: Settlement of Dispute through Mediation was Also Sugg ...

Election Epicentre: SC's Mandir Mediation Order

In Pics, Afghanistan vs Ireland, Fourth ODI in Dehradun

World Celebrates International Women's Day, 'Badla' and 'Captain Marve ...

Those Seeking Proof of Air Strikes 'Appeasing' Pakistan: Modi

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's cr ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Adam Zampa ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.