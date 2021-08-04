Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, Alienware m15 R6 launched in India with Nvidia RTX 30-series Graphics: Everything you need to know

Dell recently dropped two new Alienware gaming laptops in India. The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition and Dell Alienware m15 R6 feature the latest AMD and Intel processing hardware paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series graphics.

Dell Alienware M Series Price in India

The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition features a starting price of Rs 1,34,990, while the Alienware m15 R6 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,59,990. Both Alienware models will be available for purchase from Dell India’s official website.

Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition Specifications

The Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition is powered by the AMD Ryzen R7 5800H processor paired with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 3050Ti dedicated laptop graphics card. The laptop also features 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness.

The Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition also packs a large 86Whr battery. You also get a 720p Alienware HD webcam with dual-array microphones. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, three USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and an HDMI output. The notebook also features a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Alienware m15 R6 Specifications

The Alienware m15 R6 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 3070, or 3060 laptop graphics card. The laptop also comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB (2x 1TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage The laptop packs an 86Whr battery and ships with a 240W adapter.

The Alienware m15 R6 features two panel options including a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time and a Quad HD IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. The Full HD panel features 300 nits of peak brightness, while the Quad HD display boasts 400 nits of peak brightness. The Quad HD option also supports Nvidia G-Sync and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, three USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and an HDMI output. You also get an Alienware HD camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support. The notebook also features a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.