App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defcon 2018: Researchers present attack vulnerabilities in Amazon Echo

The researchers had shared this information with Amazon, before presenting the attack. Amazon has already created and pushed a patch to fix the issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Def Con 2018 security conference on Sunday, saw researchers Tencent's Wu Huiyu and Qian Wenxiang present a way to launch a series of bugs in Amazon Echo, taking over the device, and streaming audio from its microphone to a remote attacker. All this, while the user is completely unaware that the device has been attacked.

As reported by Wired, by joining their doctored Alexa to the same LAN as an unmodified second-generation Alexa device, researchers could use the built in "Whole Home Audio" system to turn their speaker into a listening bug that relayed all audio from the target Alexa speakers, without those target devices giving any indication that they were transmitting.

Investigators' exploitation attempt, exemplifies the exact strategy, which hackers can put into practice to form a deceitful series of bugs, to generate a complicated and elaborate diffusion methodology, which might work against a fairly protected device like the Echo. The alteration of the device begins by altering the chip and the modified chip is soldered to the motherboard.

The researchers also pointed towards a potential "evil maid" attack on Alexa, wherein a hacker can gain physical access to the device and implant malware on it.

related news

Not much to worry for Echo users, as the researchers shared this information with Amazon, before presenting the attack. Amazon has already created and pushed a patch to fix the issue.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 11:20 pm

tags #Amazon Echo #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.