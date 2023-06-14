Best Bluetooth TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000: Budget earbuds that don’t look ‘cheap’ at all

Redmi’s budget earbuds break away from the standard whites and blacks and feel almost weightless in your ears: They’re under 5 gm each

There are a few gadget categories that have seen the rapid growth or widespread consumer adoption as Bluetooth TWS Earbuds. Even the most bullish industry observers might not have predicted this growth when Apple unveiled the first AirPods back in 2016. Price has been a key reason for TWS earbuds becoming a must have. Even as prices have crashed, device manufacturers have also upped performance on many key fronts. Battery life has got better and so has the design aesthetic. An inexpensive pair of buds don’t look ‘cheap’ anymore.

We’re also seeing budget earbuds being crafted for specific use-case scenarios and audiences like gamers. You don’t have to splurge on these earbuds that all cost under Rs 2K.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro | Price: Rs 1,999

Fancy a pastel pink or inky blue shade of buds? Redmi’s budget earbuds break away from the standard whites and blacks and feel almost weightless in your ears. They’re under 5 gm each. They still deliver a solid 30 hours of battery life with the case included. At its heart is a Qualcomm QCC3040 Chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. The EarBuds 3 Pro deliver in the bass department with a dual driver set up that includes a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver.

OPPO Enco Buds 2 | Price: Rs 1,799

OPPO’s entry-level buds come with a bunch of handy features. A clever double-tap feature allows you to control your phone camera. These buds also feature AI Deep Noise Cancellation for calls, while Bluetooth 5.2 delivers a faster and more stable connection with low latency. OPPO has kitted these Bluetooth earbuds with 10mm, large titanised drivers for stronger bass while OPPO’s Enco Live Stereo gives you multiple sound effects. They also score on the battery life front – you get 28 hours of listening time.

Realme Buds Q2 | Rs 1,999

If gaming is your thing, you might appreciate the super low 88ms latency the Realme Buds Q2 deliver. Realme’s budget earbuds also offer the convenience of water resistance – the Q2 earbuds are IPX5 certified. Bass gets a leg up with the 10mm Bass Boost drivers in these buds. The Q2 come with dual mic noise cancellation for sharper calls, you also get 25db noise reduction thanks to Realme’s Active Noise Cancellation solution. These buds promise 28 hours of battery life. A 10-minute fast charge gives you 3 hours of playback.

Noise VS 404 | Price: Rs 1,499

Out of juice? Need a quick top up? No problem; Noise’s Instacharge solution delivers 200 minutes of music playback with a quick 10-minute charge. The VS 404 score on the battery front with the promise of 50 hours of battery life. You can personalise your sound experience with a choice of 3 sound modes – normal, gaming and bass mode. They are kitted with quad mics with ENC (Environmental noise cancellation) for crystal clear calls and 10mm drivers for your music playlist.

Number Super Buds Pro GT9 | Price: Rs 1,099

The funky design of the charging case stands out. It’s a custom-designed helmet case that don’t just secure your buds but also break away from design cliches. These buds are crafted for serious gamers with a promise of low latency for lag-free audio that’s synchronised with your game play. The ENC technology uses advanced algorithms to filter out unwanted background noise, so you can stay focussed on slaying your rivals when you game.

Blaupunkt BTW200 | Price: Rs 1,284

The Blaupunkt BTW200 are quite feature packed for a pair of buds that cost under Rs 1,300. These wireless buds are gamer friendly with their low latency feature. You don’t have to worry about running out of juice – they promise an impressive 40 hours of battery life with a 1.5-hour charging cycle thanks to Blaupunkt’s TurboVolt charging. You get the peace of mind of water resistance; the BTW200 are IPX5 certified. They are packed with 10mm sound drivers and come with the convenience of easy touch controls.

Boat Airdopes Atom 83 | Price: Rs 1,499

The biggest selling point of Boat’s sub Rs 1,500 earbuds is battery life. The Atom 83 offer a massive 50 hours of battery life. Boat’s proprietary ASAP Charge solution allows you to power these buds in quick time – a 5-minute charge gives you 60 minutes of listening time. Call quality gets a boost with quad mics propelled by Boat’s ENx technology while Beast mode delivers 50ms low latency making it a compelling option for gamers.