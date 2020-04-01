App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How fintechs can bridge India’s wide invoice financing gap

Traditional financial institutions cater to the short tail of vendor and distributor bases of large enterprises, leaving a large segment of business unaddressed. Supply chain financing fintechs can fill this lacuna.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

V Bhatia

India’s invoice financing business, which stands at over a whopping INR 8 lakh crore, was historically the domain of traditional financial institutions (FI). Now a growing number of fintechs like CredAble are servicing this domain.

The reason is simple – they are more agile than traditional FIs, can customize products and implement technology into their solutions easily and with quicker turnaround times than the incumbents. In fact, most scalable programs are run in tandem with fintechs and banks as partners, pointed out Nirav Choksi, Co-Founder and CEO, CredAble.

Close

While recent banking collapses – like Yes Bank and PMC Bank – have affected investor and consumer sentiment, India still remains a credit hungry economy, where demand exceeds supply. “MSMEs are increasingly looking towards fintechs as their single source of contact to multiple financiers. Fintech marketplaces act as aggregators and provide MSMEs with several avenues of financing, which provides them comfort in an environment that is shying away from aggressive lending,” he noted.

related news

The Yes Bank incident was a clear example of growth taking priority over credit, which can have disastrous consequences if mismanaged. Investor and creditor sentiment have clearly been damaged by this fiasco, which will limit the risk appetite of most FIs, especially towards the unorganized sector which gets completely left out of the fold.

The Coronavirus pandemic has further aggravated matters as traditional banks are trying to manage their operations and their liquidity. In such a scenario, supply financing fintechs with strong investor backing can provide MSME companies with adequate supply chain liquidity cushion and optimal working capital.

Talking about this, Choksi said, “Traditional financial institutions typically cater to the short tail of vendor and distributor bases of large enterprises. Although these form a bulk of the total payables and receivables, they typically make up only ~20-30 percent of the vendor/distributor base, which leaves a large segment of the universe unaddressed. Supply chain financing fintechs can fill this lacuna. Through innovative structuring that mitigates risk, and investment in robust technology, they find a way to serve the underserved.”

Since they are inherently tech-led organizations, fintechs can leverage technology as a tool to mitigate risk in financial transactions and avoid frauds. CredAble, for instance, deploys both internal and third-party technology to minimize its risk exposure. An internally developed Credit Risk Assessment Model aids its credit and business teams in determining which companies and industries to take exposure to. Its platforms are built by an in-house technology team that has several risk mitigants and dedupe engines to flag off any potential risks or frauds immediately.

CredAble has also partnered with MonetaGo, which utilizes blockchain to avoid double-financing of invoices and prevents fraud. In the long run, it has the capability to become a completely blockchain-enabled platform, doing away with physical verification completely – leading the way for other fintechs to follow.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 06:29 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.