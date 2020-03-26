App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global eRetail transaction values to reach $4.8 tn by 2024

This growth will be driven by emerging markets, with China having 62% value growth over the next 4 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A new report from Juniper Research found that total eRetail transaction values will reach USD 4.8 trillion by 2024, up from USD 3.3 trillion in 2020. This growth will be driven by emerging markets, with China having 62% value growth over the next 4 years.

The research identified the Chinese eRetail market as a major factor, as well as regions such as Latin America and Africa & Middle East, as improvements in connectivity will enable the rise of eRetail in new markets.

Payment Providers Should Focus on Emerging Markets

Close

The new research, Strategies for Payment Providers: Industry Trends, Opportunities & Recommendations 2020-2024, urges payment providers to seek new revenue streams in emerging markets to mitigate slow growth in developed markets. Accelerating financial inclusion via MFS (Mobile Financial Services), QR code payments and carrier billing will be crucial for this. The research found that mobile payments not requiring a linked bank account offer significant possibilities for eCommerce payments in developing markets.

related news

The research also found that mobile handset penetration is rising faster than banking penetration in developing markets, meaning that mobile access is the best way for eRetail and payments providers to reach potential users.

Digital Innovation Means that Players Must Expand the Scope of their Services

The continuing rollout of Open Banking is driving digital innovation, which threatens to reduce reliance on debit and credit cards. Added to this, the popularity of mobile wallets is having a disruptive effect, with physical cards becoming less important to the payments market.

Accordingly, the research suggests that card networks must be proactive, by looking beyond the card, becoming involved in Open Banking initiatives and delivering omnichannel experiences for users.

Research author Susannah Hampton explained: “Card networks must leverage their ability to invest in, and forge partnerships with, key players to gain scale in new areas, or they will fail to diversify their revenue streams and will be vulnerable to future disruption.”

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.