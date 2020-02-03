App
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cardknox partners with e-commerce solution provider Wagento

The new partnership provides Wagento clients with access to Cardknox's seamless payment integration for the Magento online shopping cart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cardknox, a Fidelity Payments company and omnichannel payment gateway solution, has partnered with Wagento, an e-commerce solution provider that has extensive experience with the Magento e-commerce platform. Through this partnership, Wagento customers will be able to enjoy robust payment processing capabilities that are fully built into their Magento shopping cart via the Cardknox plugin for Magento.

Wagento is a global commerce solutions provider that specializes in design and development work for online retailers. Their customized solutions for B2B and B2C utilize industry-leading software like Adobe Commerce Cloud and Magento Order Management.

"We're delighted to establish this new relationship with Cardknox as we feel confident that their easy-to-implement payment processing technology will take our clients' Magento retail systems to the next level," said Madeleine Anderson, Events and Partner Manage at Wagento. "By integrating their Magento software with Cardknox, our merchants will be able to streamline account reconciliations, create an even more customer-friendly checkout experience, and reduce fraud with Cardknox's security tools."

The Cardknox payment gateway supports a wide range of hardware and payment methods, such as EMV-quick chip, contactless cards, traditional magnetic stripe, and mobile payments. Plus, their advanced security technology—such as online fraud screening, data tokenization, and support for 3D Secure 2.0 identity verification—help keep fraud at bay while simplifying the path to PCI DSS compliance.

Mark Paley, VP of Sales at Cardknox, added that, "We look forward to seeing Wagento's client base benefit from Cardknox's omnichannel payment solutions, and in particular, our plugin for Magento. We strive to constantly enhance our e-commerce processing capabilities to appeal to the latest trends, and it will truly be a pleasure to see Wagento merchants utilizing our payment integration to improve their business efficiency and their customers' checkout experience."

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

