you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banking on remote access apps? Here’s how you can stay safe

If you use remote access solutions increasingly, follow these easy tips to keep your system safe from hackers wanting to steal your confidential data or money.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

Even Covid-19 hasn’t stopped cybercriminals who relentlessly seek ways to hack devices of unassuming consumers. With an increasing number of professionals using Zoom video conferencing app, its security vulnerabilities were highlighted. These include data mining to a UNC path injection vulnerability that lets remote hackers steal victims' Windows login credentials and even execute random commands on their systems.

Hackers continuously use varied vectors like emails, chats, phone calls, fraudulent links, payment apps, QR codes, and even remote access apps to extract confidential data or steal money. It is impractical to stop using digital solutions, especially in contemporary times when digital collaboration is the bedrock of all interactions and transactions. Exchanging data with colleagues, working with customer support teams of banks or communicating with fintech companies online has become the norm. However, it is important to be vigilant.

After all, whether it is online banking, managing investment portfolios or stock trading, smartphones and digital devices are the gateways for and keepers of most financial transactions. Here are some tips from Anydesk that users can follow to stay a step ahead of cybercriminals, and use remote access tools without a worry to safeguard themselves and their company:

Choose a reliable software: Download the remote access software after doing thorough homework. Choose a reputed service provider that never accesses personal data on your device, has security protocols to safeguard against hackers, and adheres to regulatory compliance.

Use a strong password: Just like your email or internet banking accounts, generate a strong password for remote access. This is the first line of defence against unwanted attacks. Installing a complex, difficult-to-hack password will help keep malicious intruders at bay.

Never give access to unknown people: Would you give your ATM pin or personal details such as Aadhaar or PAN login to strangers? It’s the same with remote access: Never give remote access to people you do not know. For example, if someone randomly calls asking for access saying they are from your bank and want to help you with your KYC, or upgrade your credit card, do not grant them access. Guard your computer just as you guard your wallet in public. Cross check by contacting the company that allegedly placed the call using the number on their official website.

Follow your company’s remote access policy: Remote access policies are there for a reason, so always follow them to the T. Adhere to your corporate policies for security updates on your device, avoid use of public internet connections for remote access, never leaving your device unattended, etc. These sacrosanct rules must always be adhered to.

Always log out after use: Forgetting to log out makes the remote access software to hackers. While most remote access solutions automatically log out after 10-15 minutes of inactivity, this is enough time for confidential information to be compromised. Even when taking a break, it is imperative to log out of remote access.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

