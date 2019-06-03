Financial Technology partners adds former JP Morgan Global Head of Payments Mohit Agnihotri as Managing Director

Financial Technology Partners, an investment bank which focuses on FinTech, announced the strengthening of its senior team with the addition of Mohit Agnihotri as Managing Director based out of the London office.

Mohit was most recently the Global Head of Payments and senior FinTech banker at JP Morgan where he spent the previous 11 years shaping their strategy and advising clients on some of the largest and highest profile FinTech deals.

Steve McLaughlin, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of FT Partners, remarked: "We are incredibly excited to bring Mohit onto our winning team. FT Partners is committed to building out the deepest and strongest team in FinTech to serve our clients and the addition of Mohit as Managing Director further strengthens our platform on every possible dimension. No other investment banking firm has the depth and breadth of FT Partners' team and Mohit's decision to join FT Partners further highlights our ability to attract and retain the absolute very best bankers in the industry."

"My long admiration for FT Partners' entire leadership team, their unrelenting focus on clients and their well-known ability to deliver world-class execution coupled with unrivalled domain expertise only served to reinforce my decision to join their team," said Mohit Agnihotri.