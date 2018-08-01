Facebook bans multiple app developers from accessing user data

Sticking to its earlier stand, Facebook has cut off application programming interface (API) access for 'hundreds of thousands' of apps.

In a blog post, the social media giant said that they cut off API access of inactive apps which have not submitted for the app review process. API gives the app developers access to users’ data.

Facebook had asked the developers in May to submit their apps for review by August 1.

“We’d encourage apps that are still being used but have not been submitted for app review to do so now. However, to ensure all apps currently in use go through our review process, we will be proactively queueing up apps for review,” said Ime Archibong, VP of Product Partnerships of Facebook.

However, apps which are in the review process, will not lose their API access.

The app review process was established after Cambridge Analytica accessed the data of multiple Facebook users to influence election process.

The move is inline with its competitor Twitter banning 1.43 lakh apps in the April to June period.

The company also announced that they had uncovered a political influence campaign on July 31.