App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook accuses BlackBerry of patent infringement of voice-messaging tech

In the compliant, Facebook has claimed that the infringements have “caused and will continue to cause damage” to the company’s Messenger and WhatsApp messaging apps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

In a 118-page complaint filed in a San Francisco court, Facebook has accused BlackBerry of infringing on six of its patents, including the tracking and analysis of GPS data, voice-messaging technology and the ways in which the app displays graphics, video and audio among several patented processes.

In the compliant, Facebook has claimed that the infringements have “caused and will continue to cause damage” to the company’s Messenger and WhatsApp messaging apps.

As per a report in Techcrunch, Facebook has not yet put a figure on its possible damages. The lawsuit comes just months after BlackBerry itself sued Facebook in federal court in Los Angeles in the month of March, saying that the social media company and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries infringed on BlackBerry messaging app patents.

related news

At that time, Paul Grewal, Facebook’s deputy general counsel, claimed that “BlackBerry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business” as well as the abandonment of “its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others.”
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #BlackBerry #Business #Facebook #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.