Facebook accuses BlackBerry of patent infringement of voice-messaging tech

Moneycontrol News

In a 118-page complaint filed in a San Francisco court, Facebook has accused BlackBerry of infringing on six of its patents, including the tracking and analysis of GPS data, voice-messaging technology and the ways in which the app displays graphics, video and audio among several patented processes.

In the compliant, Facebook has claimed that the infringements have “caused and will continue to cause damage” to the company’s Messenger and WhatsApp messaging apps.

As per a report in Techcrunch, Facebook has not yet put a figure on its possible damages. The lawsuit comes just months after BlackBerry itself sued Facebook in federal court in Los Angeles in the month of March, saying that the social media company and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries infringed on BlackBerry messaging app patents.

At that time, Paul Grewal, Facebook’s deputy general counsel, claimed that “BlackBerry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business” as well as the abandonment of “its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others.”