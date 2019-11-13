App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Envestnet | Tamarac and Flyer roll out integrated software to advisors

This partnership offers advisors an advanced solution for trading equities, ETFs, mutual funds and other asset classes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Envestnet | Tamarac and Flyer announced that their integrated software is now available for advisors looking to enhance trading capabilities and streamline operations. The integration joins the Tamarac platform with Flyer's Co-Pilot order management system (OMS) and Flyer Trading Network to provide a more comprehensive, seamless experience while helping eliminate high-risk errors. This partnership offers advisors an advanced solution for trading equities, ETFs, mutual funds and other asset classes, and accessing broker trading algorithms to connect with brokers and allocate trades.

Along with the best-in-class portfolio and client management capabilities of Tamarac, Co-Pilot offers advisors and investment professionals access to sophisticated order management, increased efficiencies and streamlined operations when overseeing accounts and trading on behalf of their clients. The partnership eliminates time-wasting tasks, enabling advisors to achieve scalable growth for their business without needing to switch brokers or custodians.

"Through Tamarac's partnership with Flyer, advisors using our trading platform are seeing tangible benefits to their workflow, enabling them to spend more time connecting with clients," said Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director at Envestnet | Tamarac. "At Tamarac, our mission is to arm advisors with tools they need to succeed in this incredibly competitive industry and our work with Flyer is a great example of how we continue to deliver value."

Close
"The combined offering is designed to provide advisors with a more seamless, connected way to trade. We believe this is the future of trading for advisors," said Flyer COO Bradley Kellogg. "The joining of these two leading technologies creates streamlined workflows for advisors and better outcomes for their clients. We are incredibly excited by the positive feedback we have received from advisors on Co-Pilot and look forward to continuing with the rollout to Tamarac advisors."

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

