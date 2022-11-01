Elon Musk interested in reviving Twitter's video service Vine: Report

Elon Musk is reportedly interested in reviving Vine, the short form video service that Twitter shuttered back in 2016.

According to a report by publication Axios, Musk has already instructed engineers at Twitter to work on a reboot for Vine, that can be made ready to launch before the end of the year.

Twitter engineers who took a look at the code database for Vine have said that "it needs a lot of work" since it has not been updated or worked on since the service shutdown. Musk is also debating whether the social media platform should make Twitter Blue subscriptions mandatory for verified users.



Bring back Vine?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Musk also polled Twitter users on whether Vine should come back, and so far, the results are overwhelmingly in favor of reviving the service back.When popular YouTuber MrBeast tweeted that it would be "hilarious" if Twitter revived Vine and competed with TikTok. Musk asked him what the platform could do to make it "better than TikTok", showing that there is a very real interest to bring the service back from the dead.

Even if it does come back, Vine is going to have a tough time competing against the likes of YouTube Shorts, TikTok and the many short form video platforms that have sprung up in its absence.